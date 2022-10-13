Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday.

The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of drugs.

Per an affidavit of a probable cause filed by Hilliard police, Schlichter was found unresponsive in a room at the Hampton Inn on June 6.

As you'd expect, the college football world is saddened by this news involving Schlichter.

"Geez, as a human being you just HATE to see this happen to fellow human beings," Bob Page tweeted. "Addiction is SO awful and so often brings relapses - not to mention DEATH in some cases! Sounds like Art's lucky to be alive."

"This article is depressing," one person said. "Didn’t realize he was such a mess."

"It’s Not a surprise to hear anything about Art …just sad," another person wrote.

Schlichter, 62, finished his career at Ohio State with 7,547 passing yards, 50 touchdown passes and 46 interceptions.

Unfortunately, he has dealt with a plethora of issues since his football career came to an end. He spent 10 years in prison for a gambling-related crime.

There are plenty of people pulling for Schlichter to get back on the right track.