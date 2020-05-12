Former Assistant Ohio State Football Coach Has Passed Away

Earlier this week, the Ohio State football community lost one of its most beloved members.

Former assistant coach and associate athletic director Bill Myles passed away on Tuesday, the school confirmed in a statement. He was 83 years old.

A cause of death is not known as of this afternoon. However, the Columbus Dispatch noted that Myles suffered a stroke in 2014 and has been in declining health in recent years.

According to Steve Davis, who co-wrote Myles’ autobiography, said Myles had been battling lung issues. The former Ohio State coach was in the hospital for several weeks before being placed into hospice care in his home.

“My condolences to Lorita and the Myles family,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told The Columbus Dispatch. “Bill’s impact on student-athletes and coaches was immeasurable.”

“My first introduction to Bill was when he was an assistant coach and he recruited me. To come full circle and have an opportunity to work with him at OSU was truly a blessing. Our hearts are filled with sadness. Bill will be missed.”

Myles joined the Ohio State staff in 1977 as an offensive line coach under then-head coach Woody Hayes. He stayed with the coaching staff when Earl Bruce took over – one of only two assistants to remain on the staff.

He eventually became the associate athletic director, covering football, basketball and the advancement of women’s sports at Ohio State.