Former Ohio State Player Joining Ryan Day’s Staff

Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program will bring back one of their own to take over a key personnel role in 2021.

According to Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Scoop, C.J. Barnett will return to Columbus to serve as the new director of player development. He previously played safety at Ohio State from 2010-13.

Barnett will replace Ryan Stamper who filled the player development role for nine years prior to his departure in January. He left last month to join Urban Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville.

For the last year and a half, Barnett worked as Columbus Police officer, joining the force in the summer of 2018. He also spent time as a sales consultant and even had a brief stint in the NFL with the New York Giants.

After a few years out of football, Barnett will bring his unique experiences back into the locker room and try to make an impact on the current Ohio State players.

Barnett, now 29, was a three-year starter in the secondary for the Buckeyes. He racked up 224 career tackles and eight interceptions during his time in Columbus proving to be a formidable force.

In his official role as the “director of player development and external affairs,” Barnett will oversee the well-known Real Life Wednesdays program. His primary focus will be to provide players with off-field opportunities for development.

While Barnett gets a chance to develop the current Buckeyes apart from football, Ryan Day will focus on improving his team on the field. Ohio State made a run to the national championship game despite the shortened season, but after a tough loss to Alabama, will need to make some adjustments to win a title.