Former Buckeyes Star Mike Doss Sends Message To OSU Fans

Ohio State fans are going to want to tune into ESPN this afternoon as several classic OSU games are set to air. Former Buckeyes’ star safety Mike Doss has a message for Buckeye Nation ahead of the big day.

Doss is one of the greatest secondary players in Ohio State history. The three-time first-team All-America safety played for the Buckeyes from 1999 to 2002. He had 331 total tackles, eight interceptions, eight fumbles recovered and six sacks during his collegiate career.

Most notably, Doss was a key member of Ohio State’s 2002-03 BCS National Championship team. The Buckeyes took down a stacked Miami squad 31-24 in overtime. The game infamously featured the controversial pass interference penalty which, if hadn’t been called, would’ve ended the game and given the Hurricanes the win. But the Buckeyes went onto win the game.

Ohio State fans will get to reminisce on the cherished memory on Thursday. The 2003 Fiesta Bowl will air on ESPN tonight after ESPNU airs the 2002 Ohio State-Purdue contest. Needless to say, Doss is excited about ESPN’s lineup, evident by his latest tweet:

It’s good day to be a Buckeye. Ohio State fans are certainly looking forward to taking a trip down memory lane.

Perhaps 2021 will be the year the Buckeyes add another championship trophy to the trophy case. Ryan Day has Ohio State on the cusp of greatness.

Ohio State enters the 2020 season as one of the few national championship favorites.