Former Buckeyes Star Pat Elflein Claimed By New Team

Pat Elflein was one of three offensive linemen from Ohio State’s 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship win over Oregon to be drafted in the NFL. But after 3.5 years with the Minnesota Vikings, he’s found a new team to call home.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Elflein has been claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. Elflein was released by Minnesota over the weekend, just one day after being activated off injured reserve.

Elflein has played in only one game this season due to injuries. He missed only a handful of games for the Vikings in his first three NFL seasons.

If Elflein is looking for a place to earn a starting job, he may have found the perfect spot with the Jets. New York are struggling mightily with their interior offensive line. Injuries and poor play have hindered the team offensively all season.

Given that Elflein has played both guard positions and center during his NFL career, he offers them some much-needed versatility too.

As a four-year player for Ohio State, Pat Elflein was one of the best offensive guards in college football.

He was a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection, and started all 15 games at right guard for Urban Meyer in the 2014 national championship season.

Elflein went on to become a unanimous All-American and was named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior in 2016. But despite being highly regarded coming out of college, he had to wait until Day 2 at the 2017 NFL Draft to hear his name called.

The Minnesota Vikings traded up with the Jets at the 2017 draft to take Elflein No. 70 overall that year. He immediately became their starting center, and served in that role for two seasons before moving to guard.

Good luck in the Big Apple!