Former Buckeyes Star Reacts To Ex-Teammate's Reported Arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A former Ohio State star was arrested this week, according to reports.

Former NFL first-round pick and former Buckeyes defensive back Damon Arnette was arrested and booked on drug charges this week. It's the second time he's been arrested in the past six months.

"More legal trouble for former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette ... he was just arrested again -- this time after cops say they found a cocaine-like substance in his pocket during a traffic stop," TMZ Sports reports.

Gareon Conley, Arnette's former teammate, reacted to the news on Twitter this Tuesday.

"You pissing me off but I’m still praying for you brotha," he said.

It's nice to see Arnette still has support from his friends and former teammates. He needs that at a time like this.

It's safe to say now that Arnette's future of the NFL is in danger. Two arrests in six months is a troubling development, to say the least.

Hopefully he can turn things around here.