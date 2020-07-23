Former Michigan Star Jabrill Peppers Has Praise For Michael Thomas

In his four years in the NFL, Michael Thomas has earned the respect of a lot of foes, including one who went against him in college as well.

Jabrill Peppers’ time at Michigan overlapped with Thomas’ tenure at Ohio State. The pair saw each other again in the 2018 season opener, when Thomas and the Saints edged out Peppers and the Cleveland Browns.

Recently, Peppers, who is now with the New York Giants, shouted out Thomas on Twitter. There may be some people who don’t appreciate Thomas’ game, but Peppers does.

“This NFL is a very “what have you done for me lately” league. Meaning year in and year out you have to produce. That’s why I’ll never understand the @Cantguardmike hate,” Peppers tweeted.

There’s no doubt that Thomas has been immensely productive since he entered the league in 2016. He’s increased his receptions and receiving yards every year, culminating in last season’s 149-catch, 1,725-yard performance.

Thomas added nine touchdowns in 2019, and has found the end zone on 32 occasions since he joined the Saints. There are some who knock him for not being dynamic enough, while others can’t stand his swagger and confidence.

However, like Peppers said, the guy gets it done.