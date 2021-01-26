Former NFL All-Pro Has Message For Mel Kiper About Justin Fields

Trevor Lawrence is regarded as the top quarterback prospect from the 2021 NFL Draft class. There isn’t as much clarity when ranking the second-best signal-caller, though, as both Justin Fields and Zach Wilson deserve consideration for that title.

On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. revealed his current stance on Fields and Wilson. Though he’s very confident in both prospects, he believes Wilson will go off the board before Fields.

“I had one guy who said Fields, but he also said Wilson was spectacular all year. Fields had some hiccups – the Indiana game and Northwestern game in particular. Wilson didn’t have that hiccup,” Kiper said on ESPN’s Get Up. “When he went against Coastal Carolina he was good. He wasn’t great, but he was good. He didn’t have that subpar game and he can spin it like no other… Zach Wilson right now has a slight, slight edge over Justin Fields to become the No. 2 quarterback off the board.”

Those comments didn’t sit well with former NFL wide receiver Roddy White, who had a harsh message for Kiper on Twitter.

“Good morning world I got beef with Mel Kiper how can u sit on national TV and say Justin Fields had hiccups and Zach Wilson didn’t,” White tweeted. “Zach didn’t play a team that could beat northwestern all damn year. But u do this every year with these white qbs.”

There is no doubt that Fields faced tougher competition at Ohio State than Wilson did at BYU. However, that fact alone doesn’t make him a better prospect.

Fields has shown that he can be incredibly accurate at times, in addition to being an exceptional athlete. Intangibles like that should put him in the running for the No. 2 pick, not the competition he faced while on the Buckeyes.