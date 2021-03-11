Former NFL Quarterback Has Message For Justin Fields’ Critics

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields might be the most polarizing prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some believe he’s a top-two quarterback, while others believe he isn’t even in the top four. But one former quarterback has a message for Fields’ critics.

In a recent article for NFL.com, NFL insider Tom Pelissero said he spoke to former NFL quarterback John Beck about some of the criticisms of Fields. Beck, who played in the NFL from 2007 to 2012, told Pelissero that Fields’ biggest issues were a result of the offensive scheme and coaching, not any issue with Fields’ mechanics.

“Former NFL quarterback John Beck — who is working with Fields and several other QBs in this year’s draft — told me he’s not surprised scouts have questions off Fields’ tape, since Fields at times seems to opt for the harder throw or just start running around,” Pelissero wrote. “But that doesn’t take into account how Fields has been taught to read the play out, Beck said, pointing to a play from the Indiana game that he discussed with Fields, who looked for the deep shot and then scrambled rather than hitting the 5-yard under route. ‘It’s not him being inefficient — it’s him being coached to do that,’ Beck said. ‘He’s a smart kid. When I explain things, he gets it.’”

The Indiana game Beck mentioned saw Fields throw three interceptions in a win over the Hoosiers. It was one of only a handful of multi-interception games in his two years as Ohio State’s starter.

But that game has proven a rather significant blemish on his record. Not even his epic game against Clemson has shaken it off.

Former NFL QB John Beck says Justin Fields is still No. 2 in 2021 draft class:https://t.co/XR6Z01NO8B pic.twitter.com/pcsBs4d7VN — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 11, 2021

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Justin Fields as his No. 2 QB prospect in the draft. But his counterpart at NBC, Chris Simms, recently ranked him fifth – behind the likes of Trey Lance and even Kellen Mond.

As far as Fields’ draft stock goes, all that matters is where an NFL team wants to take him. Maybe he’ll fall in the same way his predecessor Dwayne Haskins did in 2019.

But maybe a team will be enamored with his ability and move up to take him.

We’ll find out in just a few weeks.