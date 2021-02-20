Former NFL Scout Has Major Praise For Ohio State Prospect

Every year Ohio State sends a handful of players to the NFL Draft, and this year’s class won’t be an exception.

Most of the hype surrounding this year’s crop of Ohio State prospects surrounds Justin Fields. However, there are other former Buckeyes that also deserve some praise leading up to the draft.

Jim Nagy, the director of the Senior Bowl and former scout for the Seattle Seahawks, seems very impressed by Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning. On Saturday, he shared his thoughts on the Buckeyes linebacker.

“Could make a strong case Ohio State’s Baron Browning (6031v, 241v, 33 arm, 81 wing) is highest ceiling OLB in 2021 draft,” Nagy wrote on Twitter. “Potential do-it-all ‘backer stood out as edge-setter, rusher, & dropper at Senior Bowl. NFL teams see him as Day 1 starting SAM.”

Browning had 29 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack this past season. His production took a hit due to the fact that Ohio State had a shortened season.

There’s plenty of great film on Browning from the 2019 season since he registered 43 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.

As of now, Browning is projected to hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. That means he should be selected in either the second or third round.

We’ll find out soon enough if Browning can make an immediate impact in the NFL.