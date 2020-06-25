Former Ohio State 4-Star Quarterback Transfer Has Retired

A former Ohio State quarterback announced his retirement from college football following a rash of injuries.

Former four-star quarterback Matthew Baldwin told Drew Davison of the Star Telegram that his playing days are over. “Couldn’t get out of the injury loop with back and knee,” Baldwin said in a text message.

It’s a tough break for the former high school star, who just couldn’t get healthy. After coming into the collegiate game with plenty of promise, the injury bug just wouldn’t leave him alone.

Baldwin transferred to TCU before the 2019 season. He was unsuccessful in applying for a waiver to play during the 2019 campaign, but he was recovering from injury anyway.

Now it looks like his playing days are behind him.

Injuries have forced TCU’s Matthew Baldwin to end his playing dayshttps://t.co/jBK648F6zP — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) June 25, 2020

Baldwin completed 20 of 36 passes for 246 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions during Ohio State’s spring game. After failing to crack the starting rotation, Baldwin took his talents to the Big 12.

Baldwin’s mom said he tried to get healthy this offseason, but just couldn’t get right.

“We thought this break would be the perfect chance to get his back well,” Mindy Baldwin said. “He did PT, various shots, a nerve ablation, but nothing has worked.

“We are all so heartbroken that Matthew won’t be suiting up this year, but we will be cheering those guys on.”

It’s a tough break for the former top QB recruit.