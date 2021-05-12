Former Ohio State 5-Star Recruit Enters Transfer Portal

Ohio State has a knack for landing some of the top college football recruits in the country, but not everyone thrives with the Buckeyes. One former five-star recruit that Ohio State landed has now entered the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, Buckeyes defensive back Tyreke Johnson announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson has appeared in just 11 games in three seasons, and totaled just eight tackles for the Buckeyes.

Coming out of Trinity Christian Academy in 2018, Johnson was a five-star prospect and the No. 21 overall recruit in the nation per 247Sports. He was the No. 2 safety in the country, and the No. 5 player from the state of Florida.

But after redshirting as a freshman, Johnson found snaps hard to come by, even on special teams. The departure of Shaun Wade may have opened the door for Johnson to start, but he wasn’t exactly high on the depth chart heading into the spring.

Officially in the portal. — tyreke johnson (@Im_showtime_) May 12, 2021

Tyreke Johnson had a lot of scholarship offers coming out of high school in 2018. While he may find teams like Alabama or Clemson uninterested in bringing him on, there are bound to be dozens of programs – and maybe even some Power Five ones – willing to bring let him join.

As for the Buckeyes, they’ve already got several prized defensive backs joining the team who can fill the void.

