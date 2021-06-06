Former Ohio State 5-Star Reportedly Considering Nebraska

Tyreke Johnson, a former five-star recruit and member of the Ohio State Buckeyes, is reportedly considering the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a potential transfer destination for the upcoming 2021 season.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Johnson was on campus in Lincoln earlier this week on an official visit. The former five-star defensive back entered his name in the transfer portal in May after spending three seasons with the Buckeyes.

Johnson, a member of the 2018 recruiting class, never quite broke through at Ohio State and struggled to find playing time amidst a talented secondary in Columbus. He tallied just eight total tackles as a member of the Buckeyes’ last three Big Ten championship teams.

However, at Nebraska, Johnson would get a new opportunity to find playing time and could also give the Huskers additional depth in the secondary.

Scott Frost’s defense performed admirably in 2020 despite the team’s 3-5 overall record. Nebraska is expected to return a majority of its starters on defense in 2021, which should bode well for the unit to be the backbone next season in Lincoln.

Frost will need a big year next fall if he hopes to keep his job with the Huskers. Since his arrival to Nebraska, the program has gone 12-20. The school’s rabid fanbase is starting to grow restless and changes could be made if the team underperforms again in 2021.

Johnson won’t be a solution to all of Nebraska’s shortcomings but he could prove to be a valuable addition. Even if Frost can’t bring him aboard, the Huskers will soon need to turn their attention to the upcoming season.