Former Ohio State Athletic Director Passed Away This Morning

On Wednesday morning, Ohio State lost a beloved member of the Buckeyes community, according to a statement from the school.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith confirmed that former athletic director Jim Jones passed away from natural causes. He was 83 years old.

Jones joined the athletic department in 1967 and served there until 1994. He took over as the athletic director in 1987 and led the department until his retirement seven years later.

“Jim Jones had a significant and positive impact on my life,” current Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “I will miss him greatly. He had a commitment to diversity and made a tremendous contribution to the growth of Ohio State athletics. Sheila and I share our condolences to Linda and his family.”

Jim Jones (Ath. Dir. 1987-94) Passes Away Member of Ohio State athletics for 27 years, 2013 NACDA Corbett Award winnerhttps://t.co/UQkAVOZytP — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) April 22, 2020

In 2013, Jones earned the James J. Corbett Memorial Award, given to a collegiate administrator who “through the years has most typified Corbett’s devotion to intercollegiate athletics and worked unceasingly for its betterment.”

It’s one of the highest honors as collegiate athletics administrator can earn over the course of their career.

Jones is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Lynnae MaGinn, son-in-law Mark MaGinn and granddaughters Courtney and Taylor.

Our thoughts are with the Jones family.