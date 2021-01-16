Former Ohio State Coach “Expected” To Join Urban Meyer In Jacksonville

Earlier this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced their new head coach: former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

Over the past few days, Meyer has been working on putting a coaching staff together. He reportedly plans to bring former Texas coach Charlie Strong on as the team’s linebackers coach.

But that’s not the only former college coach Meyer could be bringing to Jacksonville. According to a report from college football insider Pete Thamel, former Ohio State defensive coordinator Chris Ash could be on his way to Jacksonville as well.

“Chris Ash expected to be part of Urban Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville as a position coach,” Thamel reported. “Ash was Meyer’s DC during the 2014 season when Ohio State won the national title.”

Ash helped Ohio State to a national title and turned that into his first ever head coaching opportunity. He failed to find much success at Rutgers and eventually took on a role as an assistant at Texas.

After two years in that role, it seems like Ash will be headed to the NFL for the first time.

Earlier Saturday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted former Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Scott Linehan is the favorite to be the Jaguars offensive coordinator. Meyer is also reportedly targeting Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Meyer’s coaching staff is rounding into form.