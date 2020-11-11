Former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta hasn’t coached college basketball since the close of the 2016-17 season.

However, he could be on his way back to the college basketball landscape. Wichita State is reportedly expected to move on from head coach Gregg Marshall following a series of troubling allegations.

Jeff Goodman reported Wichita State is expected to part ways with Marshall. According to Goodman, the decision will be official by the end of the week.

With Wichita State likely to move on from Marshall, the team will need a new head coach. According to a report from college basketball insider Seth Davis, former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta is a top candidate for the job.

“If Wichita State parts ways with Gregg Marshall soon as expected, Thad Matta will be at the top of the replacement list,” Davis said. “I am hearing the school would like him to start right away and coach this season if they can pull it off.”

If Wichita State parts ways with Gregg Marshall soon as expected, Thad Matta will be at the top of the replacement list. I am hearing the school would like him to start right away and coach this season if they can pull it off. @TheAthleticCBB — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) November 11, 2020

While Davis listed Matta as a top candidate, another college basketball insider doesn’t think it will happen before the 2020-21 season.

According to a very well placed source, Thad Matta will NOT be replacing Gregg Marshall this season. What happens in the future is anybody's guess, but in the short term, not happening. https://t.co/RiDyxIZlz6 — Brian Snow (@BSnow247) November 11, 2020

During his time as the head coach at Ohio State, Matta racked up an impressive 337-123 overall record.

He led the Buckeyes to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, making it as far as the national title game in 2006-07. In five of the team’s nine NCAA Tournament appearances, Ohio State made it to at least the Sweet 16.