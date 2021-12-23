Former Ohio State DB Announces Transfer Destination

Earlier this month, Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts announced that he’s entering the transfer portal. On Wednesday night, he revealed that he’ll resume his career at Texas.

“New opportunity, new beginnings,” Watts said in his official announcement.

Watts announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 10, releasing a heartfelt message on Twitter for the Ohio State community.

“Columbus, Ohio, is a long way from my hometown in Texas, and being away from my family could have been a rough time for me,” Watts said. “I am so grateful to the city and the community here because that was never the case. I was welcomed, taken in and have grown tremendously with your support. It has been an honor to compete wearing the Scarlet and Gray, playing the game that I love so much.”

Here’s the announcement from Watts:

Watts was the No. 202 overall recruit from the 2020 class, per 247Sports. He received over 30 scholarship offers.

During his time with the Buckeyes, Watts had 11 total tackles and two interceptions.

Perhaps a chance of scenery will allow Watts to reach his full potential. At the very least, he’ll get to play close to his hometown.