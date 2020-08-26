Former Ohio State football star and current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell is in concussion protocol after a car accident.

The Colts announced on Wednesday that Campbell was involved in a minor car accident on his way to the facility today. Thankfully, it sounds like he avoided any serious injuries.

A second-round pick out of OSU last fall, Campbell was hampered by multiple ailments as a rookie. He missed four games with a broken hand before also being sidelined with a sports hernia and ultimately having his season ended by a broken foot.

In seven games, Campbell caught 18 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 34 yards.

Quick practice update: Parris Campbell had a minor car accident and will be in concussion protocol, per Colts. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 26, 2020

Campbell is being ticketed for a breakout sophomore season in 2020, so hopefully he’ll be back on the field soon.

New starting quarterback Philip Rivers will have T.Y. Hilton as his top wide receiver, with Campbell, 2020 second-round pick Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal also expected to play big roles.

Indianapolis is coming off a 7-9 season in 2019.