Former Ohio State Football Player Arrested On Disturbing Charges

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson was arrested last week. The charges he's facing are quite disturbing.

Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Per a report from 10TV, a woman told the Memphis Police Department that Williamson kidnapped her on Aug. 18 and took her wallet and phone away from her.

The victim claims Williamson forced her to drive to an ATM. She was told to withdraw $500 from the ATM. Shortly after she did that, Williamson kicked her out of her own vehicle and drove off.

Williamson is being held on an $80,000 bond.

Williamson played for the Buckeyes from 2017-2021. He had 65 total tackles, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

During this past year's Rose Bowl, Williamson announced his retirement from football.

Williamson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.