Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old.

Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle is reporting that the apartment fire was not suspicious and was determined to be accidental.

Joe Pronesti, the interim chief of the Elyria Fire Department, said his crew believes Bogard was in his bedroom when he was alerted about the fire. The apartment reportedly has severe smoke and fire damages of about $25,000.

After his career with the Buckeyes came to an end, Bogard became a football coach at Elyria High School. Amy Higgins, the school’s spokesperson, said the team is heartbroken by this tragic news.

Elyria High School will be providing counseling throughout the week to help out those affected by the loss of Bogard.

Several former Ohio State players shared their initial reactions to this devastating news on Twitter this Tuesday.

New Orleans Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore tweeted “RIP Bogard!” Former Buckeyes safety Malik Hooker, meanwhile, tweeted “Damn Man Jus Ruined My Day Rest Up Bogeez.”

Tyvis Powell, who was teammates with Bogard for three years, was also clearly distraught after reading the news.

“It don’t seem real,” Powell said. “Bro was doing everything right. I cannot believe it!”

Our thoughts are with Bogard’s family and friends during this tough time.