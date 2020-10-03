Former Ohio State Football Player Has Message For Georgia Fans

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Athens, Georgia ahead of a major SEC clash.

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Auburn Tigers in a matchup of top-10 programs. No. 4 Georgia enters as the favorite, but has major questions at the quarterback position following a shaky performance against Arkansas last weekend.

Heading into the game this afternoon Georgia cheerleaders had a special message for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. “How does it feel watching GameDay on yo couch Justin Fields?” the GameDay sign read.

Well, one former Ohio State player saw that sign and decided to fire back at Georgia fans. “The real question is, will Georgia fans ever get over Justin Fields leaving them?”

Check it out.

The real question is, will Georgia fans ever get over Justin leaving them?😂🤡 https://t.co/pfzgVU5ec6 — Branden Bowen (@BrandenBowen) October 3, 2020

After playing his freshman season for the Bulldogs, Fields announced his plans to transfer to Ohio State. That move worked well for Field, who racked up 40 touchdown passes to just one interception en route to a Big Ten title.

Georgia on the other hand, received a very shaky performance from starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis last weekend. Former walk-on Stetson Bennett came in to save the day, but Bulldogs fans can’t feel comfortable after watching the Arkansas game.

That led fans to reminisce about losing Fields to the Buckeyes. As for Field, he’ll be back on the field later this month as Big Ten play kicks off on October 24.