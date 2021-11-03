Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player.

Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old.

“Tom became an important member of the Ravens family as soon as we arrived in Baltimore. For 10 years, he served as an analyst for our radio team, with a highlight of calling Super Bowl XXXV,” the Ravens said in a statement. “A multi-talented football star, Tom was a member of two Baltimore Colts championship teams. Fans – both from the Colts and Ravens – loved him dearly. He was a legendary figure in this community and in the football world.”

Matte burst onto the football scene at Ohio State where he played quarterback, but was known mostly for his rushing prowess. He finished seventh in Heisman voting during his senior season and then became a high pick by the Colts.

Matte played 12 seasons for the Colts, where he moved around the offense. He spent time at running back, wide receiver and quarterback during his career.

Over those 12 seasons, he rushed for 4,646 yards, caught 249 passes for 2,869 yards and scored 57 touchdowns.

Our thoughts are with the Matte family.