Former Ohio State Football Star Announces He Supports Impeachment

The U.S. House of Representatives is meeting today to debate impeaching President Donald Trump. One surprise addition to the coalition moving for the removal of the President from office is a former Ohio State football star.

In an official statement from his office, Congressman Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio’s 16th congressional district announced he will support impeachment. Gonzalez said that he is concerned for the state of the country in the wake of the stunning events at the U.S. Capitol building one week ago.

The Republican Congressman admonished President Trump for inaction as the Capitol Building was infiltrated in what is being described as a coup attempt. He concluded by stating that he feels compelled to support impeachment.

“When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President’s lack of response as the as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment,” Congressman Gonzalez finished.

Anthony Gonzalez was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at Ohio State in 2006. He played alongside Buckeyes legends Troy Smith, Santonio Holmes, Ted Ginn Jr. in his three years in Columbus.

Gonzalez parlayed his success with the Buckeyes into a first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2007 NFL Draft. He retired after five NFL seasons to pursue his MBA at Stanford.

Gonzalez ran for Congress in 2018 and raised significant funds thanks in part to endorsements from his former teammates. After winning the primary with 53-percent of the vote, Gonzalez won his seat just a few months later with 56.7-percent.

He ran unopposed and secured his second term in office this past year.