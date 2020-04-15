Last week, one of the top guards from the Ohio State basketball program announced his plans to transfer.

Buckeyes guard Luther Muhammad announced he was taking his talents elsewhere. A four-star prospect in the class of 2018, Muhammad appeared in 64 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons.

Last week, Muhammad spoke with college basketball insider Jeff Goodman about his potential landing spots. Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Seton Hall, Arizona State, UCLA, West Virginia and New Mexico all made the cut.

Well, just a week after announcing his eight finalists, Muhammad knows where he wants to play next. The former Buckeye is headed to Arizona State to play for Bobby Hurley, he told Goodman.

Arizona State landed Top 10 recruit Josh Christopher last night … and Bobby Hurley just added Ohio State transfer Luther Muhammad, he told @Stadium. Hard-playing, tough wing who should fit in well for the Sun Devils. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 15, 2020

He averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over those seasons. In 2019-20, Muhammad improved his overall shooting percentage from 37.3 to 43.8.

Unfortunately, his three-point shooting dropped from 37.5-percent to 34.1. He knocked down 85-percent of his free throws.

Muhammad will need to receive a waiver from the NCAA if he wants to play immediately at his new program. He has two years of eligibility left for his new program.

Hurley and the Sun Devils added one of the top recruits in the nation earlier this week as well. Joshua Christopher, the No. 10 recruit in the 2020 class is headed to Arizona State.