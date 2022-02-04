Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Decision

After four years at Ohio State, senior linebacker Dallas Gant decided to enter the transfer portal rather than head to the NFL. This week he announced his transfer destination – and he isn’t going far.

On Wednesday, Gant confirmed that he is joining the Toledo Rockets in the Mid-American Conference. Gant’s tweet came an hour after Toledo spoiled the surprising by announcing they had landed the Buckeyes linebacker.

“Welcome to the #ONErocket family [Dallas Gant],” Toledo Football tweeted. To which Gant replied, “Let’s do it.”

In four seasons at Ohio State, Gant had 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Dallas Gant is a Toledo native and was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2018. He was highly recruited and chose the Buckeyes over the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

But despite his high level of football, he struggled with injuries and was limited to 19 games with the Buckeyes. He did have a few big games against the likes of Miami (OH) and Minnesota though.

Gant now joins a Toledo team coming off a 7-6 campaign in their sixth full season under head coach Jason Candle. But Gant will have one more appearance in Columbus to make before his college football career ends.

The Ohio State Buckeyes host the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium on September 17.

Will Dallas Gant make an impact in his return to Columbus?