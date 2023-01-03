Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound.

Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators.

"100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very all. Let’s work," Mitchell tweeted.

Mitchell was the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 444 overall recruit in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Recruiting Rankings.

In five seasons with the Buckeyes, he appeared in 43 games, recording 63 tackles, seven for loss. Mitchell's best season came in 2021, when he began the year in the starting lineup before being replaced but still finished the campaign with 45 tackles in 11 games.

A hamstring injury limited Mitchell to only four appearances for OSU this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at Florida.