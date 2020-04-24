Former Ohio State OT Has Message For NFL Teams About J.K. Dobbins

We’ve seen three running backs taken so far in the 2020 NFL Draft, and none have been Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins.

LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire ended the first round last night going to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Detroit Lions took Georgia’s D’Andre Swift at No. 35 overall tonight, with the Indianapolis Colts taking Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor shortly thereafter.

Dobbins will likely be picked sometime in the second round, and no one is doubting his ability to have an impact in the pros. One of his former teammates is doubting the NFL’s talent evaluation though.

Former Buckeye offensive tackle Branden Bowen took to Twitter tonight to stick up for Dobbins, who he clearly feels is the top running back in this year’s crop.

“JK’s one of the top two running backs in the draft and he’s not number two,” Bowen tweeted.

Whenever he’s taken, we wouldn’t doubt that Dobbins will use his draft position as motivation. He’s got a good chance to outperform some of the backs taken before him.

It only takes one team to pick you, and more than anything, it’s just a matter of going to the right situation.

The 2020 NFL Draft continues tonight with Rounds 2 and 3.