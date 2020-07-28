Former Ohio State Player Reportedly Coming Out Of Retirement

Over the past few days, several NFL players have decided to opt out of the 2020 season, including New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

However, while some players are opting out, one player wants back in. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport a former Ohio State Buckeye wants back into the league.

Offensive lineman Alex Boone announced his retirement from the league after the 2017 season. After a few years away from the game, Boone announced his plans to come out of retirement earlier this offseason. Despite making that announcement, it didn’t seem like there was a ton of interest in the 33-year-old.

That could change after Rapoport made it clear Boone has been training hard and is back to his playing weight.

Plot twist: Offensive lineman Alex Boone, who last played for the #AZCardinals in 2017 before retiring, is planning a comeback, sources say. He’s been training, is finally healthy, and is back near his playing weight. Boone, by the way, is just 33. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

In March, he announced his decision to attempted a return.

“It took me the weekend to really think about it, and I had a long talk with my agent, and we just went over it,” Boone said on Purple Daily. “Now that there’s mutual interest from both sides, I absolutely need to go back and try and do this if it’s going to be there.”

Boone started the 2017 season with the Vikings, but reportedly refused to take a pay cut. Minnesota decided it was time to move on from the former Ohio State star.

He eventually landed with the Arizona Cardinals where he started 13 games at left guard for the organization.