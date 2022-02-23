Former Ohio State Player Reportedly Joining Eddie George’s Staff

Eddie George is bringing another Ohio State alum onto his coaching staff at Tennessee State.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Tigers are hiring former Buckeyes captain Michael Brewster as a tight ends coach.

Sources: Cincinnati quality control coach Michael Brewster has accepted the tight ends coach job at Tennessee State. The former Buckeye captain and NFL lineman joins Eddie George’s staff. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 23, 2022

Brewster started 49 consecutive games as an offensive lineman at Ohio State before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He served stints on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints in 2014 and 2015 prior to participating in the Spring League.

The Florida native returned home in 2017 to coach high school football, which led to stops as a graduate assistant at Western Michigan and Bowling Green.

In 2020, former Ohio State coach Luke Fickell hired Brewster as a quality control coach. Brewster spent two seasons with the Bearcats, starting with the linebacker unit before transitioning to offense in 2021, before accepting this latest opportunity on George’s staff.

Along with George, Brewster becomes Tennessee State’s fourth coach with Ohio State ties alongside running backs coach Pepe Pearson and defensive backs coach Richard McNutt.