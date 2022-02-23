The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Ohio State Player Reportedly Joining Eddie George’s Staff

Eddie George hanging out on the sideline at an Ohio State game.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Eddie George, former Ohio state running back and Heisman trophy winner, is seen on the field prior to the start of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Eddie George is bringing another Ohio State alum onto his coaching staff at Tennessee State.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Tigers are hiring former Buckeyes captain Michael Brewster as a tight ends coach.

Brewster started 49 consecutive games as an offensive lineman at Ohio State before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He served stints on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints in 2014 and 2015 prior to participating in the Spring League.

The Florida native returned home in 2017 to coach high school football, which led to stops as a graduate assistant at Western Michigan and Bowling Green.

In 2020, former Ohio State coach Luke Fickell hired Brewster as a quality control coach. Brewster spent two seasons with the Bearcats, starting with the linebacker unit before transitioning to offense in 2021, before accepting this latest opportunity on George’s staff.

Along with George, Brewster becomes Tennessee State’s fourth coach with Ohio State ties alongside running backs coach Pepe Pearson and defensive backs coach Richard McNutt.

About Andrew Gould