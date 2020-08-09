Former Ohio State offensive lineman Kirk Barton has an interesting proposal for the Buckeyes. He believes the school should leave the Big Ten.

There’s plenty of smoke brewing that the Big Ten will be the first Power Five conference to cancel the 2020 season for the conference’s respective programs. Of course, it’s just rumors and speculation for now. But where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.

Some believe it’s only a matter of time before college football’s 2020 season gets axed. But conferences like the SEC and Big 12 may hold out as long as possible – compared to the likes of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC – before making any massive decisions.

As a result, Barton – a former Ohio State offensive lineman – thinks the Buckeyes should leave the Big Ten and join the SEC. A conference shift of that size would send shock-waves throughout the college football world.

I hope Ohio State leaves the Big Ten and joins the SEC — Kirk Barton (@kirk_barton) August 8, 2020

Ohio State would never make a move like this. The Buckeyes are the class of the Big Ten, and it’d be pointless to leave the conference for the SEC – a tougher conference traditionally dominated by the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Of course, that isn’t to say Ohio State couldn’t go toe-to-toe with the Tide. The Buckeyes ran over Alabama in their last head-to-head in the 2015 College Football Playoff classic.

But it’s safe to say Ohio State officials wouldn’t even consider moving from the Big Ten to the SEC. The Buckeyes are staying put for the foreseeable future, no matter the circumstances of the 2020 season.