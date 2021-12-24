Former Ohio State Star Believes Urban Meyer Is Done Coaching

Urban Meyer’s coaching stint with the Jaguars ended abruptly, as he was fired after just 13 games. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones discussed Meyer’s fallout in Jacksonville.

Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer, doesn’t believe we’ll see the veteran coach back on the sidelines anytime soon.

“I don’t think coaching is in his future,” Jones said, via TMZ. “This is just me and my personal opinion just because of the dynamic of college football now.”

Even though Meyer has been very successful at the collegiate level, Jones acknowledged that the sport has changed over the past few years.

“I wouldn’t say [his coaching style] is outdated, because he was just coaching college three years ago,” Jones explained. “It’s just times have changed. And I don’t know if he’s willing to make that sacrifice and change in his demeanor, his personality, or his coaching style to keep up with times today.”

Meyer opened up about his fallout last week. He apologized to Jaguars fans for not being able to take the team to the next level.

“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer said, via NFL.com. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place.”

Do you think Meyer will ever coach again?