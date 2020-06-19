Former Ohio State Star Cardale Jones Has Hilarious Take On Michigan’s Helmet

Not even the offseason can stop Michigan and Ohio State from feuding. On Friday afternoon, former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones put the rival program on blast.

There’s a post going viral on Twitter about Michigan’s helmet and whether or not it’s the most recognizable helmet in college football.

Jones responded to the tweet in epic fashion, saying “Clearly! Everyone knows what a trash can looks like.” As you’d expect, the Ohio State community is loving this reply from the former national champion.

Thousands of fans have already interacted with Jones’ post on Twitter, so it’s pretty evident that he stuck the landing with this joke.

Clearly! Everyone knows what a trash can looks like. https://t.co/ezTzmZRheg — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) June 19, 2020

It’ll be tough for any former Wolverines player to have a comeback of equal value, especially since the Buckeyes went undefeated against them while Jones was on the roster.

Over the course of his collegiate career, Jones had 2,322 passing yards and 19 total touchdowns. He’ll always be remembered for leading Ohio State to a national championship in 2015.

This joke might not sit well with fans in Ann Arbor, but it comes with the territory of losing a rivalry game of this magnitude. The Buckeyes are currently riding an eight-game winning streak against the Wolverines.

Until that streak ends up getting snapped and the Wolverines can earn some bragging rights, Ohio State players will continue to take shots at Michigan.

[Cardale Jones]