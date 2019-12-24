Former Ohio State QB JT Barrett Signs With New NFL Team

Earlier today, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced tough news regarding Mason Rudolph. Since the second-year quarterback officially out for the remainder of the season, the front office added former Ohio State signal-caller J.T. Barrett.

Barrett has spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. Although he hasn’t found a firm role in the NFL just yet, the former Buckeye has experience on contending rosters.

Pittsburgh doesn’t need Barrett to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Steelers need another quarterback to fill out their roster behind Devlin Hodges and Paxton Lynch.

The Steelers made the Barrett signing official on social media. He’ll be on the team’s practice squad heading into Week 17.

We have signed QB J.T. Barrett and S Tray Matthews to our practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2019

This is great news for Barrett, who was looking for another opportunity in the NFL.

Barrett led Ohio State to an 11-1 record in the 2014 season before going down with an injury against Michigan. Backup Cardale took the reins and led Ohio State to a national title in the first-ever College Football Playoff.

After starting only five games in 2015, Barrett returned as a full-time starter in 2016 and 2017. He led the Buckeyes to bowl wins in the Fiesta Bowl and Cotton Bowl.