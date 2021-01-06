Former Ohio State QB Kenny Guiton Lands SEC Coaching Job

Former Ohio State quarterback Kenny Guiton continues his climb up the college football coaching word. Now, he’s in the SEC.

Guiton was hired by Arkansas on Tuesday as the Razorbacks’ new wide receivers coach. He comes to Fayetteville after spending the 2020 season as the wide receivers coach at Colorado State.

Guiton has been an FBS assistant coach for the last six years, but Arkansas will be his first job with a Power Five program.

“Excited doesn’t describe this feeling, can’t wait to get to work!” Guiton tweeted last night.

Guiton got his coaching career started as a graduate assistant at Houston in 2015, and he remained with the Cougars through the 2018 season. He then coached wide receivers at Louisiana Tech in 2019.

Guiton played quarterback at Ohio State from 2009-13, finishing his career with 893 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He saved his best season for last, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 749 yards, 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions in eight games in 2013. Guiton also rushed for 330 yards and five scores, helping Ohio State go 12-2 and reach the Orange Bowl.