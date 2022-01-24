Former Ohio State Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination

One of Ohio State’s 2021 quarterbacks has found a new home thanks to the transfer portal.
Former Ohio State walk-on quarterback Jagger Laroe is heading to the FCS. Laroe will be continuing his college football career at Texas A&M Commerce to play for the Lions.
“I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic career at Texas A&M Commerce,” Laroe announced. “I am looking forward to representing Texas A&M Commerce in its inaugural season in the FCS! Let’s get to work! #GoLions.”
— Jagger Laroe (@jaggerlaroe) January 24, 2022
Jagger Laroe began his college football career at the actual Texas A&M before he transferred to Ohio State. He was a walk-on for the Buckeyes the past three seasons.
Laroe now heads to Texas A&M Commerce where he’ll have a much higher chance of playing actual snaps. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Ohio State, meanwhile, has two quarterbacks returning from last year’s team. CJ Stroud will be a Heisman favorite ahead of the 2022 season. Kyle McCord is expected to be his backup.
The Buckeyes will begin the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.