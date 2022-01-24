Former Ohio State Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination

Jagger Laroe began his college football career at the actual Texas A&M before he transferred to Ohio State. He was a walk-on for the Buckeyes the past three seasons.

Laroe now heads to Texas A&M Commerce where he’ll have a much higher chance of playing actual snaps. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has two quarterbacks returning from last year’s team. CJ Stroud will be a Heisman favorite ahead of the 2022 season. Kyle McCord is expected to be his backup.

The Buckeyes will begin the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.