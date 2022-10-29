Former Ohio State Quarterback Not Happy With Ryan Day

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

It turns out Ohio State fans aren't the only ones frustrated with Ryan Day's play-calling this Saturday.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called out the team's strategy on social media.

During the second quarter, Jones tweeted, "Really not feeling this play calling right now Bucks."

Jones called out the Buckeyes after they went three-and-out on back-to-back drives. Most of his followers agree with his assessment.

Ohio State's defense came to play this Saturday, intercepting two passes from Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the first half.

The offense for the Buckeyes, however, has not held up its end of the bargain. Not only have they struggled on third down, they're averaging just 2.3 yards per carry.

Fortunately for Day and his crew, they have plenty of time to get the offense going at Beaver Stadium.

This Saturday's showdown between Ohio State and Penn State is being televised on FOX.