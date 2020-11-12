Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber Signs With New Team

The Spun

Mike Weber celebrating with his Ohio State football teammates

It’s been several months since Mike Weber was on an NFL roster, but the former Ohio State running back has finally found a new home.

Weber had an exceptional career with the Buckeyes, rushing for 2,676 yards and 24 touchdowns. He decided to forgo his final year of eligibility to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys used the 218th overall pick in the draft to select Weber. There wasn’t any playing time available for Weber due to the presence of Ezekiel Elliott. Once his deal on the Cowboys’ practice squad expired, he signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although he didn’t provide much of an impact on the field, Weber was a part of the Super Bowl team that defeated the San Francisco 49ers. He was unfortunately waived though after Kansas City drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Fortunately, Weber received great news this week. The Green Bay Packers have signed Weber to their practice squad due to their recent injuries at that position.

Dexter Williams was placed on injured reserve after suffering a sprained MCL last Thursday.

Weber won’t have a role in Green Bay’s offense as long as Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are healthy. Nonetheless, it’s great to see him back in the NFL.

Hopefully this latest stint for Weber will last longer than his previous ones.


