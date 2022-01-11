Former Ohio State Rose Bowl Hero Died On Tuesday

Former Ohio State kicker and hero of the 1958 Rose Bowl Don Sutherin died on Tuesday. He was 85.

Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch first reported the unfortunate news in the afternoon. Sutherin’s family notified the Dispatch that he died Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

“He was a wonderful father, husband, friend and coach,” his daughter Rebecca said, per Rabinowitz.

Sutherin is best known for kicking the game-winning field goal in the 1958 Rose Bowl for the national champion Buckeyes. He nailed the 34-yard field early in the fourth quarter and the kick proved to be the last score in Ohio State’s 10-7 victory over Oregon.

The Buckeyes (8-1) went on to split the national title that year with Auburn.

Sutherin also played defensive back for Ohio State and was drafted by the New York Giants in the eighth round of the 1958 NFL draft. He played briefly in the NFL with the Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers before making way for the Canadian Football League.

Sutherin went on to play the next seven seasons for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He also had stints with Ottawa Rough Riders (1967-69) and the Toronto Argonauts (1970).

Over the course of his 12-year career in the CFL, Sutherin played in eight Grey Cups, winning four of them.

After his playing days were over, Sutherin remained around the CFL as a coach. He served as an assistant for the Rough Riders and the Edminton Eskimos for nearly a decade, before returning to Hamilton in 1990. He eventually became the Tiger-Cats head coach from 1994-97.

Sutherin was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 1992.