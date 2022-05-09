Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning.

The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released.

Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:

To make room on their roster, the Bears waived first-year outside linebacker Ledarius Mack and five undrafted free agents they had signed last week in advance of rookie minicamp: running back Master Teague, receivers Landon Lenoir and Savon Scarver, linebacker Jaylan Alexander and safety Amari Carter.

Chicago made the move official on Monday.

Hopefully Teague will get a chance to land on another NFL roster.

NFL teams are currently holding rookie minicamps.