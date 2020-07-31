Former Ohio State Standout Opts Out Of 2020 NFL Season

Another NFL player has opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time it’s Cincinnati Bengals OT and former Ohio State star Isaiah Prince.

The Bengals announced on Thursday that they are placing Isaiah Prince on the Reserve/Opt-Out list that was created ahead of training camps. He is the second Cincinnati Bengals player to opt out of the 2020 season. Nose tackle Josh Tupou told the team earlier today that he won’t be playing either.

Prince was a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins at the 2019 NFL Draft. He ultimately played four games with two starts for Miami before being waived by the team on December 5.

But Prince didn’t stay out of work for long. The Bengals grabbed him off waivers almost immediately, but did not give him any further playing time that season.

Prince was a star at Ohio State, earning a starting job as a freshman in 2015 and starting every game of his first two seasons. He was moved to left tackle in 2017 and went on to make Third-Team All-Big Ten honors as a junior.

In 2018, Prince went back to right tackle and had his best season. He earned a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in his final year.

With so many ex-Buckeyes in the NFL ranks, it’s very possible Prince won’t be the last to opt out of the season.