Former Ohio State Star Blasts The Big Ten’s Commissioner

Lots of people within and around the Ohio State football program are unhappy with Big Ten leadership right now.

The Buckeyes were supposed to be one of the best teams in college football again this fall. Now, they won’t get the chance to play with the conference aiming to instead play in the spring due to COVID-19.

Ohio State players and staff members have already weighed in on the Big Ten’s decision. Now, former Buckeye star Bobby Carpenter has taken aim at new conference commissioner Kevin Warren.

In a pair of tweets, Carpenter blasted Warren as the “weakest” Power 5 commissioner and took several shots at his resume from his time in the NFL.

“The Face of a shameless self promoter…. Kevin Warren Weakest Commissioner in P5,” Carpenter wrote. “The more I talk to people in the NFL the more I hear about how fast teams wanted to get rid of Warren… because he lied about accomplishments and was terrible in his job.”

To be fair to Warren, he did have a lengthy career in pro football. The 56-year-old administrator was with the St. Louis Rams (1997-2001), Detroit Lions (2001-03) and Minnesota Vikings (2005-19) in front office roles before taking over the Big Ten reins from Jim Delany.

Also, the Big Ten isn’t the only league to postpone. The Pac-12 is reportedly set to do the same, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the other Power 5 conferences don’t buckle as well in the coming days and weeks.