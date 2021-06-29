Former Ohio State star Duane Washington entered his name in the NBA Draft earlier this year, but still maintained the possibility he could return to school. He must’ve liked the feedback he received from scouts. The former Buckeyes star will, indeed, remain in the draft.

College basketball insider Jeff Goodman reported on Tuesday that Washington will not be returning to Ohio State this year. He’ll instead take his talents to the NBA.

“BREAKING: Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. Will not be returning to school and will keep his name in for the NBA Draft, he told @Stadium. Buckeyes go from Top 10 to Top 25 team — depending if EJ Liddell returns,” Goodman said via Twitter.

This is significant news not only for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but also the Big Ten as a whole. OSU is a fringe top 25 team without Washington in the lineup.

In 31 games last season, Duane Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points per game. He shot 41 percent overall and 37.4 percent from three. Washington was an integral player for the Buckeyes, who went 21-10 last season, earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the process.

The Buckeyes, of course, were then upset by 15-seed Oral Roberts. Washington missed a shot at the end of regulation that would’ve won the game. He then missed a potential game-tying three in the closing moments of overtime. It was a bitter end to an otherwise stellar career for the 6-foot-3 guard.

Washington now puts his college basketball days behind him. The talented guard is on his way to the NBA.