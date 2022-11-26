Former Ohio State Star Has 1 Word To Describe Michigan Loss

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ohio State entered this weekend with one thing on its mind: Avenge last year's loss to Michigan. Obviously, that plan didn't come to fruition.

The Buckeyes were blown out at home by the Wolverines this afternoon. Ryan Day's defense had no answer for Michigan's dynamic rushing attack.

During this Saturday's game, former Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell expressed his disgust with his alma mater.

Campbell initially tweeted, "nah, this embarrassing." He then wrote, "I meant, disgusting."

We can't blame Campbell for feeling this way. Ohio State was legitimately embarrassed by Michigan today.

This Saturday's win marks the largest margin of victory for Michigan in Columbus since 1976.

The Buckeyes will have to wait until next November to reclaim bragging rights. That is, of course, if they can beat the Wolverines.

As for Ohio State's outlook for the rest of this season, the program will have to hope it gets one of the final bids for the College Football Playoff.