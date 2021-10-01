Former Ohio State Star Has High Praise For Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson

Before he became a star for the Washington Football Team, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was a key playmaker on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Though it’s been years since he played for the program, McLaurin still checks in on his alma mater.

During a recent interview with The Spun, McLaurin was asked about Ohio State’s current duo at wide receiver. Judging by his response, he won’t be surprised to see Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson making plays in the NFL next year.

When talking about Ohio State’s receiving corps, McLaurin said Wilson should be a weapon in the slot at the pro level.

“Seeing Garrett do his thing is fun to watch,” McLaurin told The Spun. “I think he’ll translate really well to the slot in the NFL, but he can also play outside. He’s very savvy with the way he runs routes, has unbelievable hands, and he’s great at the catch point – which is extremely important.”

In four games this season, Wilson has 23 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 16.1 yards per reception for his Ohio State career.

In addition to raving about Wilson’s skillset, McLaurin listed a handful of reasons as to why he likes Olave as a prospect. It’s very evident that he’s impressed with Olave’s route-running ability.

“With Chris Olave, I think he’s smooth as well but also very precise with his routes,” McLaurin said. “He can run any route on the route tree from inside and outside. He can stretch the ball vertically and has great run after the catch ability. I think both guys can hear their names called very early next spring.”

Olave has been a star for the Buckeyes since 2019. Many analysts thought he’d enter the 2021 NFL Draft, but he decided to return for one more season.

At this rate, Olave and Wilson should both be drafted very early in 2022. As for who’ll come off the board first, that’s a bit unclear at this time.