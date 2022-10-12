Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes.
According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
The information they uncovered was then used on their website, Buckeye Scoop.
Ohio State athletics spokesperson Jerry Emig confirmed that Barton and Stickney will not receive media credentials "for the foreseeable future."
This announcement shouldn't really surprise Ohio State fans.
Barton and Stickney were sued in 2021 for allegedly getting information about the football team in an unethical manner.
From Meet at Midfield:
This is hardly Barton’s first public run-in with scandal, as the former media member and current car salesman was accused in the lawsuit of stealing endorsement dollars from website partners and cheating in a Buckeye Scoop-affiliated fantasy football league for financial gain. Competing media outlets have also publicly accused Barton and Buckeye Scoop of stealing video content to publish as their own on their YouTube channel.
In 2018, Barton was infamously caught on video being “tased, arrested, and charged with felonious assault” while intoxicated at the Bogey Inn, where he slammed a police officer’s arm in a car door. That arrest is the source of this article’s lead image, via the Delaware County Prosecutor’s office.
Barton played for the Buckeyes from 2003-2007, earning All-Big Ten honors in his final season.
Despite this news being official, Buckeye Scoop remains live at this time.