Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view of Ohio Stadium during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ohio Bobcats on September 6, 2008 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes.

According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.

The information they uncovered was then used on their website, Buckeye Scoop.

Ohio State athletics spokesperson Jerry Emig confirmed that Barton and Stickney will not receive media credentials "for the foreseeable future."

This announcement shouldn't really surprise Ohio State fans.

Barton and Stickney were sued in 2021 for allegedly getting information about the football team in an unethical manner.

From Meet at Midfield:

Barton played for the Buckeyes from 2003-2007, earning All-Big Ten honors in his final season.

Despite this news being official, Buckeye Scoop remains live at this time.