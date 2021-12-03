Look: Former Ohio State Star JK Dobbins Pays Off Michigan Bet

Last weekend, Michigan took down Ohio State in epic fashion. It was a huge win for the Wolverines, as they snapped their losing streak to their biggest rivals and clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Though he no longer plays for the Buckeyes, J.K. Dobbins decided to make a bet on this year’s rivalry game. Unfortunately for Dobbins, his alma mater was unable to pull out the victory in Ann Arbor.

On Friday, the Ravens shared a picture of Dobbins paying off his friendly bet with head coach John Harbaugh. The photo showed Dobbins wearing a Michigan shirt.

It might be a weird sight for Ohio State fans to see, but we think it’s pretty cool that Dobbins and Harbaugh were able to agree on this friendly bet.

Here’s the image the Ravens shared:

Dobbins never lost to Michigan during his Ohio State career. In 2019, he had 211 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a dominant performance against the Wolverines.

Harbaugh, meanwhile, is proud of his brother Jim for earning the biggest win of his Michigan tenure.

“I was emotional, man,” Harbaugh said. “Just watching Jim after the game, with his players… you can tell by the smile just how proud he was — all of it, it was just one of those movements that everybody had to enjoy.”