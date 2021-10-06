Former Ohio State Star, NFL Player Terrelle Pryor Reportedly Arrested

It’s been a while since we saw former Ohio State star quarterback and NFL player Terrelle Pryor. Unfortunately, his appearance in the media today was for one of the worst reasons.

According to Jim Madalinsky of WTAE, Pryor was arrested last night and charged with simple assault and harassment. Per the report, Pryor allegedly hit a woman following some sort of altercation.

Pryor is being arraigned this morning. But it’s not the first time he’s faced charges like these.

In 2019, Pryor was charged with simple assault following an incident with his girlfriend in which he was stabbed. The simple assault charges were dropped and he pled guilty to harassment. His girlfriend pled guilty to the assault.

Terrelle Pryor was a legend at Ohio State, setting all kinds of records and milestones at quarterback in three years under Jim Tressel.

But despite playing quarterback in the NFL for his first three seasons with the Oakland Raiders, Pryor soon moved to wide receiver. He found some success at the position, making 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

Pryor would play wide receiver for the final two years of his NFL career. In his final two seasons with Washington, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, he logged 36 receptions for 492 yards and three touchdowns.

He tried to resurrect his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but didn’t make the cut.

At this point, the playing career of Terrelle Pryor appears to be over.