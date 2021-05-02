Former Ohio State Star Reacts To Getting Drafted By The Browns

After spending the last four seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai gets to stay close to where he made a name for himself by joining the Cleveland Browns. And he’s excited for the opportunity.

In an interview on Saturday, Togiai was asked about leaving the Buckeyes one year early to enter the draft. He responded that he was willing to gamble on himself and it paid off for him.

“I was betting on myself, and it worked out for the best,” Togiai said. He added that he’s “ecstatic” to be joining the Browns and staying in Ohio.

“I love Ohio, and I’m just excited to go back to Ohio and get to work,” he said.

Tommy Togiai earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020 after recording 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks with a forced fumble and two passes defended in seven games.

He finished his career with 49 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble in 22 games.

The Cleveland Browns were satisfied and took Togiai with their No. 132 pick in the fourth round of the draft.

Togiai joins a Browns defense that has no shortage of talent on the defensive line, but still finished in the bottom half of the league. If he can impact the Browns the way he impacted the Buckeyes, Togiai could have a big role in fixing that.