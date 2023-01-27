Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Joins Buckeyes Coaching Staff

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the second quarter of the college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 24, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State is adding a familiar face to its coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Moments ago, it was reported that former Ohio State star James Laurinaitis is joining the staff as a graduate assistant. As you'd expect, he's going to help develop the linebackers.

Laurinaitis will replace Koy McFarland, who left Ohio State to join Kevin Wilson at Tulsa. McFarland coached the linebackers this past season.

As for Laurinaitis, he helped out Notre Dame's staff as an assistant linebackers coach in 2022.

Laurinaitis, 36, had an incredible career with the Buckeyes. He won the Butkus Award, Lott Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Trophy during his run from 2005-2009.

Overall, Laurinaitis finished his Ohio State career with 375 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and nine interceptions. He was then selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Time will tell if Laurinaitis can rise up the coaching ranks.