It’s been a rough start in the NFL for former Ohio State star defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.

The Detroit Lions spent a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after Cornell’s productive career with the Buckeyes. His rookie season ended before it even began when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in training camp last year.

Cornell was expected to be a contributor for the Lions defense this upcoming season, seeing that he’s healthy. But he’ll have to wait a few weeks to make an impact (if he makes the 53-man roster).

Cornell announced on Thursday he’s been suspended by the NFL. The former Ohio State star violated the league’s substance abuse policy. He’ll miss the Lions’ first three games as a result.

“I was informed today by the NFL that I would have to miss the first 3 games of the season,” Cornell announced via Twitter. “Last year after losing a dear friend of mine I made a mistake that was out of my character. I have owned it and worked on learning from it.

“Since then I have grown as a person and now a better man. With that being said I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my mishap.” Since then I have grown as a person and now a better man. With that being said I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my mishap. — Jashon Cornell (@JayRock_9) June 3, 2021

Jashon Cornell is still eligible to participate in the Lions’ off-season program and upcoming fall camp. He can also play in preseason games.

Cornell will not, however, be allowed to play in Detroit’s first three games. He’ll miss contests against the 49ers, Packers and Ravens.

The Lions will begin their 2021 campaign on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.